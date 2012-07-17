NEW YORK, July 17 U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet companies fell on Tuesday on ongoing concerns about a weak economic outlook in the world's second largest economy.

Hong Kong shares produced their best day in more than two weeks and Chinese insurers and railway sectors jumped on anticipation of more policy support, but the gains were seen largely technical. Profit warnings that have emerged daily during the past week and Premier Wen Jiabo's downbeat comments on the Chinese economy pressured the internet stocks, one of the strongest growing sectors in equities.

U.S.-traded shares of Baidu fell 3.5 percent to $103.63.

Youku shares fell 8.5 percent to $16.48 and Sina Corp shares lost 7.8 percent to 44.15. Sohu.com shares were down 4.2 percent to $35.68.

But the broader market was little changed due to gains in Latin American stocks listed in the U.S.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts were flat, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.4 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs were also flat.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs gained 0.3 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Andrew Hay)