NEW YORK, July 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Tuesday, with European shares leading the way lower as banking stocks dropped on weak quarterly results.

Investors were also looking ahead to comments from both the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, which may announce actions designed to prop up flagging economies and stabilize the euro zone.

The Bank of New York Mellon's American Depositary Receipts index fell 0.5 percent while European shares lost 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent as U.S. investors were reluctant to make bets ahead of the Fed meeting.

Shares of UBS AG slumped 5.1 percent to $10.50, the biggest daily drop for the stock since March 6, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The bank said the drop in profit was related to Facebook's botched market debut, when UBS ended up with more shares than it had intended.

European banks have been pressured this year because of the region's sovereign debt crisis. Barclays Plc fell 1.8 percent to $10.43 while Lloyd's Banking Group fell 1.1 percent to $1.87.

Deutsche Bank also reported a drop in profit, though it said it would cut 1,900 jobs in a move to lower costs. The stock rose 0.4 percent to $30.40.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.5 percent, with Brazil's Banco Bradesco down 2.1 percent at $15.17.

The BNY Mellon index of Asian ADRs rose 0.4 percent, rebounding off weakness in the previous session. In Asia, Hong Kong shares rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)