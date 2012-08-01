NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies edged higher on Wednesday, led higher by European
stocks on hopes of further stimulus by European policymakers to
boost the economy.
But U.S.-traded shares of Asian companies fell after major
indexes in the region closed lower. Japan's Nikkei share average
ended a four-session winning run on Wednesday as a slew of
companies were heavily punished for disappointing earnings and
after data showed China's factory activity barely grew in July.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
were flat.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.5 percent. European markets have rallied strongly in recent
days after comments by officials, including European Central
Bank chief Mario Draghi, raised expectations the bank will
announce steps on Thursday to ease market pressure on euro zone
strugglers Spain and Italy.
U.S.-listed shares of Total rose 1.4 percent to
$46.57 and BP PLC rose 0.9 percent to $40.24.
New York-traded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
lost 2.3 percent to $4.75.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.2
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was flat.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)