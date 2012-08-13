NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies retreated on Monday as investors took profits following a rally that took them to three-month highs.

The losses were lead by cyclical sectors like energy and materials, which have been among the biggest beneficiaries of recent gains. The rally came on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would step in with new policies designed to boost growth.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.6 percent. On Friday, the index closed at a level not seen since early May, capping a rally where it rose for five of the previous six session. The S&P 500 was 0.6 percent lower on Monday.

The decline was widespread. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.4 percent and Asian shares were off 0.8 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1 percent.

The decline in Asian shares came as Japan's gross domestic product expanded just 0.3 percent in the second quarter, half the pace that had been expected.

Chinese shares fell 1.5 percent in their worst daily performance since July 16 as investors took profits following last week's gains. European shares fell 0.4 percent.

Among the most active ADRs, BHP Billiton lost 1.1 percent to $61.89 while Chinese oil company Cnooc Ltd was off 1.3 percent to $202.93. Aluminum China sank 3.4 percent to $10.63 while Petroleo Brasil slid 0.9 percent to $21.78.

In company news, Focus Media Holdings Ltd rose 8.2 percent to $25.30 after it received a bid from a consortium that includes its chief executive and private equity firm Carlyle Group that values the company at $3.49 billion.

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd fell 6.8 percent to $2.07 after cutting its full-year earnings and revenue outlook.