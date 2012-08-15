NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S.-listed shares of Asian companies fell on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over how economic weakness will impact earnings growth.

Overseas shares edged lower, with Asia leading the decline. Issues in Europe and Latin America held relatively steady following a string of gains.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.3 percent while an index of Asian ADRs dropped 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong shares suffered their worst loss in more than three weeks, falling to the bottom of a recent range.

The decline came after China Life Insurance reported a bigger-than-expected decline in July premium income, raising questions about the company's upcoming earnings report.

Investors are watching the earnings season for concrete signs of the impact China's slowdown is having on local companies, particularly since underwhelming data last week had dampened expectations of an imminent earnings recovery.

Shares of China Life dropped 1.9 percent to $41.15.

Solar power companies were also lower after Canadian Solar Inc posted a quarterly loss that was wider than expected. Among Asian solar companies, JA Solar fell 2.1 percent to $1 and LDK Solar Co was off 1.4 percent to $1.38.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slid 0.2 percent, as did an index of Latin American shares. European shares are up 3.7 percent so far this month while Latin American shares are up 1.7 percent.