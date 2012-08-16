NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies rose on Thursday following comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European
Central Bank's efforts to fight the debt crisis in the euro
zone.
Shares had been higher earlier in the session, but extended
gains after Merkel said time was of the essence in making
progress on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. She also said
she felt European leaders were on the right track.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
rose 0.7 percent while an index of European shares rose
0.6 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.
Banking shares were among the strongest of the day, as they
are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of any aggressive
moves to tackle the euro zone crisis.
Barclays Plc rose 2.3 percent to $11.73 while Royal
Bank of Scotland added 3 percent to $7.19. Deutsche Bank
rose 3.9 percent to $31.97.
An index of Asian ADRs rose 0.8 percent while Latin
American stocks added 0.6 percent.
Banks were higher across all regions. Korea's KB Financial
rose 1.2 percent to $33.30, and Brazil's Banco Bradesco
added 1.1 percent to $16.98.
Technology companies were also higher, lifted after Cisco
Systems, the world's largest network equipment maker,
raised its dividend and posted results that beat expectations.
Sina Corp, a Chinese Internet company, also gained
on results, surging 11 percent to $56.50 after posting a
surprise quarterly profit. It warned, however, that earnings in
the second half of the year will not be "significant." Peer
company Baidu Inc rose 1.9 percent to $132.59.
Sony Corp surged 3.8 percent to $11.82 while
Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering rose 1
percent to $4.21.
On the downside, NetEase Inc, a Chinese Internet
and online game service provider, slumped 11 percent to $51.80
after reporting results.