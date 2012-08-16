NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Thursday following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Shares had been higher earlier in the session, but extended gains after Merkel said time was of the essence in making progress on the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. She also said she felt European leaders were on the right track.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 0.7 percent while an index of European shares rose 0.6 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.

Banking shares were among the strongest of the day, as they are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of any aggressive moves to tackle the euro zone crisis.

Barclays Plc rose 2.3 percent to $11.73 while Royal Bank of Scotland added 3 percent to $7.19. Deutsche Bank rose 3.9 percent to $31.97.

An index of Asian ADRs rose 0.8 percent while Latin American stocks added 0.6 percent.

Banks were higher across all regions. Korea's KB Financial rose 1.2 percent to $33.30, and Brazil's Banco Bradesco added 1.1 percent to $16.98.

Technology companies were also higher, lifted after Cisco Systems, the world's largest network equipment maker, raised its dividend and posted results that beat expectations.

Sina Corp, a Chinese Internet company, also gained on results, surging 11 percent to $56.50 after posting a surprise quarterly profit. It warned, however, that earnings in the second half of the year will not be "significant." Peer company Baidu Inc rose 1.9 percent to $132.59.

Sony Corp surged 3.8 percent to $11.82 while Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering rose 1 percent to $4.21.

On the downside, NetEase Inc, a Chinese Internet and online game service provider, slumped 11 percent to $51.80 after reporting results.