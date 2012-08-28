NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies dipped slightly on Tuesday, with Japanese ADRs among
the weakest performers after the government lowered its economic
growth outlook.
Japan's government cut its assessment of economic growth,
citing a deceleration in U.S. and Chinese demand for Japanese
exports.
Shares of Japan's Panasonic Corp were down 2.1
percent at $6.92 in New York, while shares of Honda Motor Co
were down 1.4 percent at $32.54 and Sony Corp
was down 1.3 percent at $11.49.
Among other ADR decliners, shares of telecom group Nokia
fell 6.8 percent to $3.03. It is still unclear if the
company will be able to immediately benefit from Apple's
move to ban sales of rival Samsung phones.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was down 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index also ended down 0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.02 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
0.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs was down 0.1 percent.