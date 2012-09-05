NEW YORK, Sept 5 Asian shares traded in New York fell sharply on Wednesday as Hong Kong shares suffered their worst session in more than six weeks, and Japan's Nikkei average ended near a five-week closing low on concerns about global growth.

In China, shares were dragged down by the country's growth-sensitive banking and energy sectors after brokerage downgrades and falling coal prices compounded fears of an anemic mainland economy. Coal miner Yanzou fell 6 percent.

In Japan, soft U.S. manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns about a global economy. A number of Japanese blue-chip shares fell, including Sony Corp, down 2 percent to $11.07, and Canon Inc, which fell 3 percent to $31.62.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.13 percent, with the China and Japan country indexes both losing about 1 percent, respectively.

In the overall market, investors were reluctant to make big bets a day ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It is unlikely that Mr. Draghi will disappoint the majority of investors," Goldman Sachs said in a research note, referring to the ECB president. "If anything, the risks are that the ECB delivers more easing, particularly on non-standard measures directed to the private sector, as only a small fraction of investors expect this to occur."

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.31 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 0.11 percent.

Shares of Nokia plunged nearly 16 percent in New York on Wednesday after the unveiling of its new Lumina smartphone got a frosty reaction from investors.

The Finnish company and Microsoft, the world's largest software maker, showcased the device in what may be their last major shot at reclaiming a market lost to Apple , Samsung and Google.  Microsoft and Nokia hope the new Lumia - sporting a bigger screen and cutting-edge camera technology - will become a potent weapon in an escalating global mobile industry war, but investors said it lacked "wow" and gave it a quick thumbs-down. Some analysts said Nokia's reticence on dates and prices did not help. Nokia's New York traded stock slid 16 percent to $2.38.  The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed near flat.