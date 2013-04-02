UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Tuesday, helped by European telecom companies after rumors of a multi-billion-pound break-up bid for a UK telecoms group.
U.S.-traded shares of Vodafone Group rose 3.8 percent to 29.41 after a Financial Times Alphaville blog cited "usually reliable people" as saying that Verizon Communications and AT&T have been working together on a breakup bid for Vodafone.
Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, has been at the center of deal speculation in recent months, linked to its ownership of a 45 percent stake in U.S. mobile operator Verizon Wireless.
Vodafone's shares were the most active on the Nasdaq, with more than 30 million shares changing hands.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1 percent. Other European telecom companies were higher, including France Telecom, up 0.4 percent at $10.20.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs ended down 0.4 percent.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.