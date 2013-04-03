NEW YORK, April 3 U.S.-listed shares of South Korean companies fell on Wednesday as tension escalated on the Korean peninsula after the North blocked access to a joint factory zone.

U.S.-listed shares of Korea Electric Power fell 0.5 percent to $13.77 and Shinhan Financial Group fell 1.5 percent to $34.95.

LG Display fell 1.6 percent to $13.86. KB Financial shares were off 1.3 percent at $32.72.

In South Korea, shares fell for a third consecutive session with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ending down 0.15 percent at 1,983.22 points, after falling as much as 0.7 percent due to foreign selling.

North Korea closed access to a joint factory zone with South Korea on Wednesday, officials said, putting at risk $2 billion a year in trade that is vital for an impoverished state with a huge army, nuclear ambitions and a hungry population.

The move marked an escalation in North Korea's months-long standoff with South Korea and its ally Washington. On Tuesday, Pyongyang said it would restart a mothballed nuclear reactor, drawing criticism from the international community, including China, its major benefactor and diplomatic friend.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index also lost 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.7 percent.