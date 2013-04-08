NEW YORK, April 8 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged higher on Monday, helped by gains in shares of Japanese exporters as the yen fell to its lowest against the dollar in nearly four years.

The move in the yen, which also reached a three-year trough versus the euro, came as the Bank of Japan kicked off an aggressive program of monetary easing. The bank announced its stimulus plans last week.

Shares of Toyota Motor gained 2.1 percent to $108.71 in New York, while shares of Honda Motor Co rose 1.5 percent to $39.19. Shares of Sony Corp climbed 2 percent to $17.02.

Among other advancing U.S.-listed Japanese shares were Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which rose 0.8 percent to $6.61, and shares of Nomura Holdings, which jumped 7 percent to $6.90.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs jumped 0.9 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.1 percent.

Among declining Latin American ADRs, Petrobras fell 1.6 percent to $16.10.