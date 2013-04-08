By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies edged higher on Monday, helped by gains in shares of
Japanese exporters as the yen fell to its lowest against the
dollar in nearly four years.
The move in the yen, which also reached a three-year trough
versus the euro, came as the Bank of Japan kicked off an
aggressive program of monetary easing. The bank announced its
stimulus plans last week.
Shares of Toyota Motor gained 2.1 percent to $108.71
in New York, while shares of Honda Motor Co rose 1.5
percent to $39.19. Shares of Sony Corp climbed 2 percent
to $17.02.
Among other advancing U.S.-listed Japanese shares were
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which rose 0.8 percent
to $6.61, and shares of Nomura Holdings, which jumped 7
percent to $6.90.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs jumped 0.9 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500
index rose 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
up 0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was down 0.1 percent.
Among declining Latin American ADRs, Petrobras fell
1.6 percent to $16.10.