NEW YORK, April 18 U.S.-listed shares of Asian companies fell on Thursday, pressured by Apple component suppliers, on concerns of slowing sales of the iPhone maker's products, while global growth worries dampened the appeal of exporters.

Asian blue-chip exporters also faltered, with U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor off 1 percent at $110.55. Honda Motor Co was also off 1 percent at $39.10.

South Korean shares were also pressured, closing near a five-month low, as LG Display, a key supplier of Apple, led a broad selloff of tech stocks.

U.S.-listed shares of LG Display lost 2.2 percent to $13.30.

Among European ADRs, banks were the worst-hit sector. Traders cited weak results from U.S. peer Morgan Stanley as contributing to the decline.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 2.6 percent to $17.33 and Credit Suisse lost 2 percent to $27.00.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs were off 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.1 percent.