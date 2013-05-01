NEW YORK May 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Wednesday, pulled lower by weak manufacturing
data in the United States and China that sparked concerns about
global growth.
China's official purchasing managers' index for April showed
growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed unexpectedly in
April to 50.6 from an 11-month high of 50.9 in March.
In the U.S., the Institute for Supply Management's data
showed the sector expanded only modestly with its index coming
in at 50.7, down from 51.3.
The data, which pointed to slowing global demand, along with
a record level of U.S. crude stocks, dented oil prices and sent
Brent crude futures down more than 2 percent and U.S.
crude down nearly 3 percent.
The sluggish growth in the U.S. economy was reinforced by
the U.S. Federal Reserve saying it will maintain its plan to buy
$85 billion in bonds each month to push down borrowing costs and
prop up the economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
shed 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
dipped 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed up 0.07 percent on hopes of monetary easing in
Europe.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs declined
1 percent. U.S.-listed shares of PetroChina fell 1.3
percent to $126.23 while CNOOC lost 1.5 percent to
$184.58.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dropped 1.4 percent. Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
declined 1.9 percent to $18.79 in New York trade and
mining company Vale SA lost 2.2 percent to $16.71.