NEW YORK May 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Friday boosted by a robust U.S. jobs data that
spurred on investors already heartened by global central banks'
easy monetary policy that has supported equities over other
assets.
European commodity-related stocks like energy and mining
were the top performers, rallying after the closely watched U.S.
jobs data showed that April non-farm payrolls rose by 165,000,
compared with the forecast of 145,000.
U.S.-listed shares of BH Billiton PLC rose 3.6
percent to $57.56 and Arcelormittal gained 2.4 percent to
$12.65. U.S.-traded shares of France's Total were up 1.7
percent at $50.36.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank met expectations with
a cut to its benchmark interest rate. That followed Wednesday's
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it would continue
its bond buying scheme to keep interest rates low and spur
growth, and would step up purchases if needed.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 1.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
gained 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added
1.1 percent. In Europe, shares ended at their highest close
since June 2008.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained 1
percent. In Asia, commodity-related stocks were also the top
gainers. U.S.-listed share of POSCO rose 2 percent at
$72.64.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 1.4 percent.