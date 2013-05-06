NEW YORK May 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies dipped on Monday, retreating slightly from their highest level in nearly two years in the wake of the better-than-expected U.S. payrolls report.

The dollar's strength also contributed to the pullback, which rose 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank remains prepared to cut interest rates again if deemed necessary.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 0.2 percent.

The ADR index rose 1 percent on Friday to its highest level since July 2011, spurred by the U.S. payrolls report that showed employment rose at a faster pace than expected in April and was much stronger than initially thought in the previous two months.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent.

Telecom Italia shed 2.5 percent to $8.27 in New York trade after the chief executive of Italian state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said Italy's biggest phone operator must take the first step and decide whether it wants to split its fixed-line network off into a new company.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.4 percent.