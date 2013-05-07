NEW YORK May 7 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Tuesday as data in Germany boosted optimism
the top economy in the euro zone has returned to growth.
Industrial orders in Germany rose 2.2 percent in March from
the prior month, the same as an upwardly revised increase
reported in February and were well above expectations calling
for a 0.5 percent drop.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
gained 0.54 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index advanced 0.48 percent.
European banking ADRs also moved higher after HSBC
reported first-quarter earnings nearly doubled, due to the
bank's three-year efficiency drive and a halving in bad debts
charges.
HSBC shares rose 2.2 percent to $57.04 while Credit Suisse
climbed 2.6 percent to $29.53. Germany's Deutsche Bank
rose 1.4 percent to $48.70.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added
0.49 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.27 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained
0.33 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
jumped 1.6 percent, but Brazil's Gerdau SA slipped 1.7
percent to $7.60 as the largest steelmaker in the Americas
posted results that slightly beat first-quarter expectations but
output fell on an annual basis.