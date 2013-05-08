NEW YORK May 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday, buoyed by trade data in China and signs the German economy may be getting stronger.

Economic data showed China's exports rose 14.7 percent in April, while imports grew 16.8 percent, which was above expectations and increased optimism that the world's second-largest economy may be improving.

In addition, data for the world's top buyer of iron ore showed imports of the raw material were up 4 percent from March and helped to lift miners such as BHP Billiton and Mechel OAO.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 0.1 percent.

Also adding to gains was a report German industrial output jumped by 1.2 percent in March, which came after data on Tuesday showing industrial orders rose again in March and offered positive signs or the euro zone's struggling economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs advanced 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.7 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs jumped 1.2 percent. U.S.-listed shares of BHP gained 2.3 percent to $70.29 and Mechel climbed 2.9 percent to $4.20.

Toyota Motor advanced 3 percent to $119.51 after the carmaker met its midterm profit goals in the year ended in March and forecast even higher earnings this fiscal year.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs slipped 0.2 percent. YPF dropped 4.8 percent to $13.61 after the Argentine energy company warned inflation in the South American country may keep rising and hurt its results.