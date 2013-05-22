NEW YORK May 22 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were little changed in volatile trading on Wednesday
as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on the status of the U.S. central bank's stimulus
measures.
In testimony before the congressional Joint Economic
Committee, Bernanke gave no signal he is ready to pull back from
the Fed's latest round of bond buying, as the monetary stimulus
is helping the U.S. economy recover and the Fed needs to see
further evidence of improvement before scaling back.
But after surging on the comments, ADRs pulled back as
Bernanke said in an answer to a question the Fed could decide to
scale back its bond-buying program at one of its "next few
meetings" if the economic recovery looked set to maintain
forward momentum.
Speculation has mounted in recent weeks over when the Fed
may begin to begin to taper or end its bond purchases, which
have been a main force behind the rally in equities this year.
Investors will continue to look for clues on the possible
alteration of the program in the minutes of the central bank's
last policy meeting, due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
edged down 0.05 after nearly rising as much as 1
percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
advanced 0.3 percent after showing a gain of more than 1 percent
on the session.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs shed
0.11 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.24 percent.
Lloyds Banking Group gained 1.3 percent to $3.78 and
Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 0.9 percent to $10.49
after the state-backed British lenders agreed plans to shore up
their capital with the financial regulator, removing a barrier
to the government offloading its shares.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs advanced
0.2 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs lost 0.43 percent.