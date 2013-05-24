NEW YORK May 24 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies declined on Friday, on track for their fourth straight decline, on concerns a tapering program of stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve may be on the horizon.

Testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve earlier in the week triggered speculation the central bank may begin to lessen its support for the economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts declined 1.1 percent and was on pace for its worst weekly decline in nearly a year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 0.4 percent.

Banks were among the laggards, with Deutsche Bank AG down 1.2 percent and HSBC Holding off 2.1 percent to $55.09.

HSBC called on regulators to speed up industry reform as its shareholders urged Europe's biggest bank to take a lead in cutting pay and criticized it for compliance failings and aiding tax avoidance at its annual meeting.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.3 percent.

SAP AG declined 3 percent to $75.84 after the German business software maker said it was revamping its management to sharpen its focus on cloud computing.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slumped 2.4 percent.

PetroChina shed 0.6 percent to $119.27 after its chairman said it will boost natural gas imports to try and ease the country's growing supply gap, a move that could pressure earnings.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1 percent.