NEW YORK Aug 9 Overseas shares traded in the United States rallied on Tuesday, rebounding from steep losses in the previous session on the hope an upcoming statement from the Federal Reserve would ease fears of another recession.

Bank and commodity-related names, which were among the biggest losers in Monday's huge sell-off, were among the day's primary gainers.

Federal Reserve policy-makers began meeting Tuesday morning and the Fed's statement is due at 2:15 p.m EDT [1815 GMT]. While the U.S. central bank isn't expected to unveil any new program to help lift asset prices, selling could return if there was no indication that help was on the way.

Standard & Poor's Friday removal of the United States' pristine AAA credit rating was a catalyst for Monday's slump, spurred also by increasing signs of slower economic growth and the continuing debt crisis in Europe.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR climbed 3.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX added 2.2 percent.

Financial stocks surged around the globe. Barclays Plc (BCS.N) advanced 6.7 percent to $11.57 while Credit Suisse (CS.N) was up 3 percent to $29.58 and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.N) gained 3.2 percent to $8.58.

In Asia, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU.N) rose 2.8 percent to $4.70 while China Finance Online (JRJC.O) soared 11.3 percent to $2.67. In Latin America, BanColombia S.A. (CIB.N) rose 6 percent to $60.34 and Banco Bradesco (BBD.N) added 3.8 percent to $16.57.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 3.5 percent. In Asia, shares ended sharply lower, following Monday's slump in U.S. stocks. Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest since June 2010. For more see [ID:nL3E7J92ED].

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 3.6 percent. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares ended 1.2 percent higher, reversing earlier losses on the hope the Fed would hint at a plan to boost the economy. [ID:nL6E7J91LF]

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA rose 3 percent. In Latin America, major benchmarks were higher, rebounding from their worst day since 2008. [ID:nN1E7780A0]

Energy stocks also rose as crude oil rebounded from a steep sell-off on Monday. BP Plc (BP.N) rose 3 percent to $39.32 while Chinese oil firm CNOOC Ltd (CEO.N) was up 3.6 percent to $188.23 and mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.N) surged 9.4 percent to $57.35. (Editing by James Dalgleish)