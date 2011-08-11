NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S.-listed shares of European banks recovered on Thursday from steep losses the day before, even as a new crisis of confidence gripped the region's banking system.

Barclays (BCS.N) jumped 9.5 percent to $11.62 in New York, while HSBC Holdings HBC.N rose 4.9 percent to $43.56 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N gained 3 percent to $8.56. Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) was up 7.3 percent at $2.06.

French bank Societe Generale (SCGLY.PK) -- at the center of talk circulating Wednesday about problems in France's banking system -- was up 2.6 percent at $6.63, while BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) edged up 1 percent at $25.35.

Among French ADRs, Sanofi (SNY.N) rose 2.5 percent to $32.35, Total (TOT.N) shares gained 2.6 percent to $45.96 and Veolia Environnement VE.N jumped 10.4 percent to $15.71.

Borrowing costs for European banks soared, lenders sought emergency funding, and some institutions reviewed exposure to French banks in particular, underscoring concerns about the sector.

The banks have very high exposure to sovereign debt in countries whose debt levels are starting to look unmanageable. For details, see [ID:nLDE77A05U] and [ID:nLDE77A0T7]

ADR gains were broad-based, however, and followed a sharp rebound in Wall Street stocks. On Wednesday, European bank ADRs sank.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was up 3.8 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX rose 3.4 percent, helped by a jump in the financial sector.

Commodity-related ADRs saw big increases as well, including global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N), up 5.7 percent at $79.46, and Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N), up 4 percent at $28.03.

Both copper and oil traded higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 3.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR put on 4 percent.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)