NEW YORK Aug 12 Overseas investors looking to
get around the ban on short-selling of certain stocks on four
European exchanges can still short the U.S.-listed shares.
That may result in increased shorting and by extension
underperformance in the U.S.-listed shares of certain banks
whose shares cannot be shorted on several European exchanges
during the temporary ban.
After a week of heightened worries about the health of
European sovereign finances, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium
all imposed short-selling bans on certain financial stocks.
"Here the stocks can be shorted, so you might see more
sales and hints of underperformance of the ADRs," said Bryant
Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in
Champaign, Illinois. "Someone somewhere is going to the ADRs to
short that stock."
U.S. shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N were up 4.1
percent at $9.08 on Friday, a day after closing at their year
low of $8.72. The bank's stock is among the most prominent in
the ban that also trade on major U.S. exchanges. It last traded
on the Madrid Stock Exchange at 6.4 euros ($9.11 U.S.).
The large French institutions that have been the subject of
worries about funding costs, such as Societe Generale, trade on
the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board, or Pink Sheets. A
spokesman for OTCBB said stocks can still be shorted there.
Britain, the Netherlands and Austria said they saw no need
for action, but European financials overall got a boost from
relief on the heavily exposed French banks that have come under
pressure over the past week.
ADRs and their locally listed parent stocks tend to move in
tandem, according to Evans. But the ability to short a bank's
stock in the United States, while the action is banned
overseas, could create some divergence.
"They're going to be close, but a little less-correlated
than usual," he said. "A lot of traders are sitting around
looking for arbitrage opportunities that minimize
currency-adjusted traded differences in ADRs. So I would expect
not a whole lot of discrepancy between pricing."
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose
2.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs
.BKADR advanced 0.9 percent.
Among other advancing shares on Friday, U.S.-listed shares
of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) gained 2.8 percent, Deutsche
Bank (DB.N) rose 1.2 percent and HSBC Holding ADR HBC.N added
1.6 percent.
In Europe, banks were among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P up 4 percent.
U.S. shares of Asian and Latin American companies also
traded higher, with the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
.BKAS up 0.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs .BKLA up 0.9 percent.
