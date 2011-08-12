NEW YORK Aug 12 Overseas investors looking to get around the ban on short-selling of certain stocks on four European exchanges can still short the U.S.-listed shares.

That may result in increased shorting and by extension underperformance in the U.S.-listed shares of certain banks whose shares cannot be shorted on several European exchanges during the temporary ban.

After a week of heightened worries about the health of European sovereign finances, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium all imposed short-selling bans on certain financial stocks.

"Here the stocks can be shorted, so you might see more sales and hints of underperformance of the ADRs," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois. "Someone somewhere is going to the ADRs to short that stock."

U.S. shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N were up 4.1 percent at $9.08 on Friday, a day after closing at their year low of $8.72. The bank's stock is among the most prominent in the ban that also trade on major U.S. exchanges. It last traded on the Madrid Stock Exchange at 6.4 euros ($9.11 U.S.).

The large French institutions that have been the subject of worries about funding costs, such as Societe Generale, trade on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board, or Pink Sheets. A spokesman for OTCBB said stocks can still be shorted there.

Britain, the Netherlands and Austria said they saw no need for action, but European financials overall got a boost from relief on the heavily exposed French banks that have come under pressure over the past week.

ADRs and their locally listed parent stocks tend to move in tandem, according to Evans. But the ability to short a bank's stock in the United States, while the action is banned overseas, could create some divergence.

"They're going to be close, but a little less-correlated than usual," he said. "A lot of traders are sitting around looking for arbitrage opportunities that minimize currency-adjusted traded differences in ADRs. So I would expect not a whole lot of discrepancy between pricing."

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 2.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR advanced 0.9 percent.

Among other advancing shares on Friday, U.S.-listed shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) gained 2.8 percent, Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose 1.2 percent and HSBC Holding ADR HBC.N added 1.6 percent.

In Europe, banks were among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P up 4 percent.

U.S. shares of Asian and Latin American companies also traded higher, with the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS up 0.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA up 0.9 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)