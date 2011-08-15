NEW YORK Aug 15 Overseas shares traded in the United States rose on Monday, led by gains in foreign mobile phone makers following Google's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion offer to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N).

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was up 2.5 percent while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 2.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was up 2.4 percent.

Leading U.S.-listed European companies higher, Nokia shares (NOK.N) jumped 17.4 percent to $6.29 after the Google-Motorola deal raised speculation the Finnish company is now an acquisition target. For details, see [ID:nLDE77E0H3]

Nokia shares have slumped since the start of the year as it has lost market share in both the smart and cheaper mobile phones segments. Traders said the drop in share price might have made it cheap enough to flush out bidders.

U.S.-listed share of Research In Motion RIMM.O jumped 10.4 percent to $27.11.

Motorola Mobility shares soared 56 percent to $38.13 while Google shares fell 1.2 percent to $557.23.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 2.3 percent. Among Asian companies listed in the U.S., Japan's Toyota Motor (TM.N) was up 2.3 percent to $76.12 and South Korea's LG Display (LPL.N) rose 4.1 percent to $10.06.

Leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Leslie Adler)