NEW YORK Aug 15 Overseas shares traded in the
United States rose on Monday, led by gains in foreign mobile
phone makers following Google's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion offer to
buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N).
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR was up 2.5 percent while the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 2.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
up 2.4 percent.
Leading U.S.-listed European companies higher, Nokia shares
(NOK.N) jumped 17.4 percent to $6.29 after the Google-Motorola
deal raised speculation the Finnish company is now an
acquisition target. For details, see [ID:nLDE77E0H3]
Nokia shares have slumped since the start of the year as
it has lost market share in both the smart and cheaper mobile
phones segments. Traders said the drop in share price might
have made it cheap enough to flush out bidders.
U.S.-listed share of Research In Motion RIMM.O jumped
10.4 percent to $27.11.
Motorola Mobility shares soared 56 percent to $38.13 while
Google shares fell 1.2 percent to $557.23.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up
2.3 percent. Among Asian companies listed in the U.S., Japan's
Toyota Motor (TM.N) was up 2.3 percent to $76.12 and South
Korea's LG Display (LPL.N) rose 4.1 percent to $10.06.
Leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 2.9 percent.
