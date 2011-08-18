NEW YORK Aug 18 Overseas shares traded in the United States fell on Thursday after a batch of disappointing data raised concerns about the strength of recovery in world's biggest economy and around the globe.

The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR lost 4.7 percent, in line with the S&P 500 .SPX which lost 4.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 4.7 percent. In Europe, shares suffered their biggest daily fall in two and a half years.

In particular, German shares .GDAXI underperformed the wider market, with traders citing the effects of a short-selling ban on financial stocks in other parts of Europe and of intensifying worries about politicians' lack of a plan to address the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Among shares of German companies traded in the U.S., SAP AG (SAP.N) lost 6.6 percent to $48.90 and Siemens Aktien SI.N fell 6.1 percent to $100.12.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS dropped 4.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for a second straight day and dropped below the closely watched 9,000 line.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor (TM.N) fell 4.2 percent to $71.57 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) lost 5.9 percent to $31.43.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 4.8 percent.

