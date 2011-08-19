NEW YORK Aug 19 Overseas shares traded in the United States fell on Friday, pressured by European banks and concerns about global growth, a sovereign debt crisis and bank funding in the euro zone.

The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR lost 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 1.2 percent, underperforming the Asian and Latin American companies. European banks were the hardest hit on rising borrowing costs and the regional debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JJ2UI]

Persistent concern over the handling of the crisis, particularly the lack of political unity, and the region's piecemeal short-selling ban also contributed to the sector slide.

U.S.-listed shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) fell 5.1 percent to $1.85 and Deutsche Bank (DB.N) lost 2.9 percent to $38.73.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS dropped 4.8 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for its third straight day after an earthquake rattled northeast Japan.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor (TM.N) fell 1 percent to $70.86 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) dipped 1.3 percent to $31.02.

Receipts with the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 0.7 percent.

