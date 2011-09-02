NEW YORK, Sept 2 European banks traded in the United States dropped on Friday as a dismal U.S. payrolls report signaled the world's largest economy could be headed toward a new recession.

Foreign companies traded in the U.S. were already pointing to the end of a four-day rally after Greece said it would miss its budget deficit target. The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banks index .TRXFLDPIPUBANK fell 5.3 percent.

Greek shares were in focus after an official said talks with European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank inspectors on whether it has met conditions for a new aid tranche were put on hold. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K20W1]

The euro zone debt crisis, along with signs of slowing growth in the U.S., have kept investors jittery, resulting in August being the worst month for the S&P in a year.

The National Bank of Greece NBG.N fell 3.4 percent to 89 cents, while Barclays Plc (BCS.N) slumped 7.1 percent to $10.67, and Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) dropped 5 percent to $2.11.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares .FTEU3 ended 2.5 percent lower, while the BNY Mellon Europe ADR Index .BKEUR fell 2.4 percent.

U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, with nonfarm payrolls producing no jobs in the month. [ID:nOAT004865]

Equities were off globally following the report. The BNY Mellon Asia ADR Index .BKAS fell 2.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon Latin America ADR Index .BKLA sank 4.1 percent.

Banks were among the losers around the globe, with China Finance Online (JRJC.O) off 1.8 percent to $2.72, and Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU.N) off 2 percent at $4.33.

In Latin America, Banco Bradesco (BBD.N) fell 5.6 percent to $17.86, and BanColombia (CIB.N) slid 2.1 percent to $64.72. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)