By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S.-listed shares of European
lenders tumbled on Tuesday as renewed concern over the ability
of governments to solve the debt crisis gripped the region's
banking system.
Foreign shares closed above session lows, but still ended
down more than 2 percent and with a near a 6 percent loss for
the three sessions so far this month.
European shares slumped, with banks hitting a 29-month low
on worries about the political handling of the euro zone debt
crisis. A regional index of European bank stocks .SX7P fell
2.9 percent and is down nearly 12 percent so far in September.
[.EU]
UBS (UBS.N) fell 10.6 percent to $12.34 and Barclays
(BCS.N) slumped 6.7 percent to $9.89 in New York. HSBC Holdings
HBC.N dropped 3.2 percent to $41.07 and Spain's Banco
Santander STD.N lost 3.6 percent to $8.27. RBS (RBS.N) lost
12.7 percent to $6.92 and Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 12.9
percent to $23.84.
"The pricing is about right given the uncertainty and the
elevated risk," said Bryant Evans, investment advisor and
portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign,
Illinois. "Prices will probably continue to slide in the short
run."
Investors worry that some of these banks have high exposure
to sovereign debt from countries whose debt levels could be
spiraling out of control. Concerns over whether Greece will
receive its next aid tranche took center stage again.
"Longer term, (European bank ADRs) still could be a good
investment opportunity," he said. "We'll probably find out they
came down a little too far."
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR closed down 2.7 percent, while the
U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX dropped 0.74 percent after
a late surge. It was previously down as much as 2.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2
percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
.BKEUR lost 3.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA
lost 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Andrew Hay)