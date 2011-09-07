NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S.-listed shares of European banks bounced back on Wednesday as investors saw some signs of progress in the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose 4.6 percent to $35.13 in New York, while Barclays (BCS.N) gained 5.8 percent to $10.46, ING Group (ING.N) added 5.6 percent to $7.54 and UBS (UBS.N) climbed 4.6 percent to $12.91.

Banks' potential high exposure to sovereign debt from European countries with troubling debt levels has been weighing on bank shares.

Germany's highest court rejected a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking the country's participation in bailout packages for Greece and other euro-zone countries. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K70Q9]

Among other German ADRs, SAP AG (SAP.N) rose 3.8 percent to $52.84 while Siemens AG SI.N advanced 3.7 percent to $97.10.

Also, overseas Greek bank stocks surged as the government made a fresh promise to implement reforms demanded by its international lenders.

U.S.-listed shares of National Bank of Greece NBG.N advanced 8.4 percent to 90 cents.

U.S.-listed shares of energy companies also gained as oil advanced to a five-week high. Brent crude was up $2.54 at $115.43 a barrel.

Shares of France's Total SA (TOT.N) gained 3.2 percent to $46.63, while Canada's Suncor Energy (SU.N) jumped 3.6 percent to $30.71.

Shares of some miners also surged, including Brazil's Vale (VALE.N), up 3.9 percent at $28.13.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR jumped 2.3 percent after three sessions of losses, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 2.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS shot up 2.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR also gained 2.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA climbed 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)