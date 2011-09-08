NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Thursday, hurt by uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no further clues of possible help.

While some investors are hopeful the Fed will offer more stimulus to boost the economy, others are doubtful it will happen. At the same time, U.S. President Barack Obama was set to deliver a speech later in the day on steps to improve growth.

Financials were among the biggest decliners, a day after shares in general bounced back sharply from three days of losses.

HSBC Holdings Plc HBC.N stock fell 1.9 percent to $41.35 in New York. Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) declined 3.1 percent to $34. Barclays (BCS.N) dropped 4.9 percent to $9.90. Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 3 percent to $24.31.

Banks have also been pressured by worries about potential fallout from the euro zone debt crisis, particularly financial firms with high exposure to sovereign debt from the region.

On the U.S. economic front, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank "will do all it can" to boost economic growth and reduce unemployment. But he did not disclose what monetary tools the Fed might use. For more, see [ID:nW1E7IR02M] U.S. indexes added to losses after Bernanke's comments.

Obama, who is due to speak at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT), is expected to lay out a $300 billion plan to include tax cuts for the middle class and businesses and new infrastructure spending. [ID:nN1E7870HE]

Job growth has been among the weakest areas of the U.S. economy. Other, stronger areas of the economy including manufacturing have weakened as well, prompting predictions for another U.S. recession.

The day's ADR losses were broad-based. Energy shares fell along with oil prices, with ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 sliding $1.25, or 1.08 percent, to settle at $114.55 a barrel.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP.N) fell 2.5 percent to $96.39. Brazil's state oil company, Petrobras (PBR.N), dropped 1.7 percent to $27.67.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) were down 2.7 percent at $80.48. Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) declined 1.3 percent to $27.65.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) .BKADR fell 1.7 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX slipped 0.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS declined 1.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR dipped 1.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA eased 1.7 percent.