NEW YORK Oct 4 European bank shares traded in New York staged a brisk rally late on Tuesday on apparent optimism over plans to recapitalize the region's banking sector, which is at risk from a Greek default.

European banks have tumbled this year over concern about their exposure to debt-laden euro-zone nations, leading to weakness in some U.S. banks thought to be at risk if European lenders fail.

European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to prepare action to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.

The European commissioner for economic affairs, Olli Rehn, told the Financial Times that shoring up banks' capital position should be an integral part of any such plan.

The Bank of New York Mellon's index of European ADRs .BKEUR jumped 2.5 percent as the rally in banks added to stability in big, defensive companies in core Europe.

The late rally was likely an indicator of strength when Asian markets open and then European markets start trading.

Deutche Bank (DB.N) rose nearly 5 percent to $34.45 in New York after falling by nearly the same amount during the trading session. That was indicative of the entire sector, which swung in a very wide trading range along with the wider equity market.

The S&P 500 brushed up against a bear market but investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down sectors and the index posted its largest gain in more than a week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC ended up nearly 3 percent.

But in a sign of lingering risk aversion, investors were less keen on BRIC stocks -- shares from Brazil, Russia, India, and China -- which they have been dodging recently due to concerns about a global recession.

The Bank of New York Mellon's indexes for the shares of individual BRIC countries traded in New York moved in a range of about down 1 percent to up 1.6 percent, well below the overall market.

Chinese stocks fared the best after investors dumped them recently due to fears of a hard landing in the world's second largest economy. Hong Kong shares fell earlier on Tuesday for a fourth straight session to 2-1/2 year low.

"China is going to be an incredibly attractive place to invest again," said Alex Motola, who runs an international portfolio for Thornburg Investments.

Motola said he was focusing on market-leading Chinese stocks and using lower valuations in emerging markets to hone in on bargains.

Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), the Chinese Internet search engine, rose 4.7 percent to $110.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon's index of leading ADRs .BKADR was up 2 percent for the day, while the bank's index of Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)