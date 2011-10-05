NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies shot up on Wednesday, boosted by mining and energy companies as oil and metals prices rose.

Shares of Brazil miner Vale (VALE.N) gained 3.9 percent to $22.85 in New York while shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) advanced 3.5 percent to $69.36. Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AU.N) rose 3.9 percent to $41.76.

Among oil shares, China's PetroChina (PTR.N) jumped 3.3 percent to $120.61 while shares of France's Total (TOT.N) edged up 1.6 percent to $44.82 and shares of BP (BP.N) gained 3.6 percent to $36.70.

U.S. crude oil futures rallied to close up more than 5 percent on Wednesday after three days of losses, helped by an unexpected, large drawdown in domestic crude stocks.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November CLc1 delivery settled at $79.68 a barrel, gaining $4.01, or 5.3 percent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $25.60 at $1,641.60 an ounce.

Bullion's gains were driven by a rally in U.S. stocks, and a slump in the dollar on signs that European leaders were racing to shore up the banking sector. The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX ended up 1.8 percent.

Among other gold companies, Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.N) was up 3.7 percent at $46.27..

Canadian ADRs in general were strong performers, with shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.N) jumping 7.7 percent to $29.54, and shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.N) up 5.1 percent at $49.91.

Among European bank ADRs, shares of Barclays (BCS.N) rose 4.1 percent to $9.86 while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) jumped 4.3 percent to $35.93.

European finance ministers agreed to safeguard banks, many of which could face heavy losses if a planned second bailout package for Greece does not go ahead, after France and Belgium agreed to bail out Dexia (DEXI.BR). For details, see [ID:nL5E7L51U3] [ID:nL5E7L419D]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR ended 1.6 percent higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was up 1.7 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 1.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was up 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)