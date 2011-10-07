NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S.-listed shares of European banks fell sharply on Friday, with downgrades of Spain's and Italy's credit ratings underscoring the extent of the euro zone's debt problems.

U.S. ratings agency, Fitch, cut Spain to AA-minus from AA-plus and kept a negative outlook on the new rating in a sign more downgrades are possible in the next couple of years. For details, see [ID:nWNA0352] It also cut Italy's sovereign credit rating one notch to A+ from AA-.

Shares of Barclays (BCS.N) dropped 4.3 percent to $10.15 in New York, while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 5 percent to $35.15. Spain's Banco Santander STD.N ended up 0.1 percent at $8.48.

Banks are seen having among the most exposure to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, and their shares have been hit hard over the past few months.

The European Central Bank this week offered more help to struggling banks through the purchase of covered bonds and with a renewed offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit crunch.

Among other financials, shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) were down 4.3 percent at $25.45, and shares of ING (ING.N) were down 3.9 percent at $7.38.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR ended down 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 0.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR ended down 0.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was down 1.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA fell 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)