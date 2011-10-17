NEW YORK Oct 17 Overseas shares traded in the United States were sharply lower on Monday after Germany's finance minister said an upcoming summit would not yield a definitive solution to Europe's debt crisis.

Banking shares slid after the German finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, warned against expectations that there would be a definitive solution reached on the debt crisis at the European Union's Oct. 23 summit. The comments staunched recent optimism that a deal was forthcoming on a crisis that has sunk stocks-- especially banks-- across the globe in recent months.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.7 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR lost 1.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares closed 1 percent lower.

Banks fell as the setback sparked renewed fears about the impact of the European debt crisis on the sector. Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) fell 3.8 percent to $2.00 while Barclays Plc (BCS.N) was down 1.5 percent to $11.10. HSBC Holding HBC.N lost 1.3 percent to $41.10. So far this year, HSBC has sunk 19.5 percent while Barclays is off 33 percent and Lloyds has plummeted 52 percent.

Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 1.3 percent, with U.S. banks among the biggest drags of the day.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 1 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA sank 3.2 percent on concerns related to Europe.

Chinese shares ended modestly higher as investors took on more risk ahead of the release of Chinese gross domestic product data.

Banks were pressured around the globe. Argentina's Banco Macro (BMA.N) slumped 6.7 percent to $21.78, and Banco del Chile (BCH.N) was off 0.9 percent to $74.18. China Finance Online (JRJC.O) edged 0.6 percent lower to $1.74. (Editing by Leslie Adler)