NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S.-listed shares of
European banks fell on Tuesday on skepticism a European Summit
would yield a definitive plan for the region's debt crisis,
while shares of BP Plc (BP.N) rose on encouraging results.
Shares of Barclays (BCS.N) dropped 4.6 percent to $11.46 in
New York and shares of Banco Santander STD.N declined 1.5
percent to $8.35. Credit Suisse (CS.N) stock lost 2.1 percent
to $27.33.
European Union and euro zone leaders plan to hold a summit
on Wednesday, but investors were concerned by news news that a
meeting by euro zone finance ministers was canceled. For
Investors have worried for months about whether the debt
crisis will spread enough to cause another downturn in the
global economy.
However, shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) were down just 0.4
percent at $39.44, with the bank reporting record-beating
performance in commodities trading in the third quarter.
BP shares rose 4 percent to $43.52 as its chief executive
said it has turned the corner after the Gulf of Mexico
disaster, its chief executive said on Tuesday, predicting the
British oil company would now return to output and cashflow
growth and rejecting calls for a fundamental restructuring of
the group.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR was down 1.6 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
down 1.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS was down 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 1.8 percent.
