NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S.-listed shares of European banks fell on Tuesday on skepticism a European Summit would yield a definitive plan for the region's debt crisis, while shares of BP Plc (BP.N) rose on encouraging results.

Shares of Barclays (BCS.N) dropped 4.6 percent to $11.46 in New York and shares of Banco Santander STD.N declined 1.5 percent to $8.35. Credit Suisse (CS.N) stock lost 2.1 percent to $27.33.

European Union and euro zone leaders plan to hold a summit on Wednesday, but investors were concerned by news news that a meeting by euro zone finance ministers was canceled. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LP3J4]

Investors have worried for months about whether the debt crisis will spread enough to cause another downturn in the global economy.

However, shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) were down just 0.4 percent at $39.44, with the bank reporting record-beating performance in commodities trading in the third quarter. [ID:nL5E7LP3YC]

BP shares rose 4 percent to $43.52 as its chief executive said it has turned the corner after the Gulf of Mexico disaster, its chief executive said on Tuesday, predicting the British oil company would now return to output and cashflow growth and rejecting calls for a fundamental restructuring of the group.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR was down 1.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 1.5 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was down 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 1.8 percent.

