NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S.-listed shares of Japanese companies dropped on Monday after disappointing earnings and outlooks from companies including Homda Motor Co (HMC.N) overshadowed Japan's move to curb the currency's rise.

Asian-listed ADRs led declines in the overall ADR market.

The yen intervention caused the yen to plunge to a three-month low against the dollar. A weaker yen tends to help big Japanese exporters, including car makers and electronic equipment makers. The dollar rose as high as 79.553 yen, its best level since Aug. 4.JPY=EBS

But Honda Motor Co (HMC.N) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $30.01 after it withdrew its annual earnings guidance.

The car maker has been hit the hardest among automakers by the supply disruptions caused by the country's massive earthquake and tsunami last spring and also floods in Thailand.

Also, it reported that quarterly net profit fell sharply.

Shares of Panasonic PC.N tumbled 8.1 percent to $10.09 after the electronics maker forecast an annual net loss of 420 billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade.

Both companies cited the yen's strength as having an impact on results.

Japan's currency intervention was the latest in less than three months and its third this year, as the country tries to boost its economy following the earthquake disaster. For more, click on [ID:nL4E7LV0D4].

"I like Japan as a place to invest right now. I think its recovery from both the earthquake and economic problems is kind of in place, and I think the strength in the Japanese currency is probably going to subside," said Bryant Evans, who runs the all-ADR Cozad Asset Management International Equity Income Portfolio for Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.

"Some of the (yen strength) can be attributed to a flight to quality to some extent, because Europe is such a problematic area right now."

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian American Depositary Receipts .BKAS dropped 3.3 percent, while the index of leading ADRs .BKADR was down 2.6 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was down 1.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR fell 2.5 perent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA dipped 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)