NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies dropped 3 percent on Tuesday, led by declines in
European companies as Greece's call for a referendum on its
euro zone bailout package added to uncertainty for plans for
the region.
Shares of Barclays (BCS.N) tumbled 9.3 percent to $11.35 in
New York while shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 7 percent to
$38.50 and shares of Spain's Banco Santander STD.N declined
5.6 percent to $8.08.
The declines followed a rally last week after European
leaders announced plans to contain the euro zone debt crisis,
including an agreement to boost the region's bailout fund and a
deal with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on
Greek bonds.
Prime Minister George Papandreou has called for a
referendum on the bailout, though the move has met harsh
criticism and prompted demands for his resignation from Greek
ruling party lawmakers.
"I suspect (the move) could backfire. It does pose a threat
in terms of the plan put forth in the summit," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Among other bank ADRs, which have been among the hardest
hit from worries over the euro zone debt problems, shares of
ING (ING.N) dropped 14 percent to $7.43 while shares of Credit
Suisse (CS.N) fell 7.8 percent to $26.71.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR fell 3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX declined 2.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
tumbled 3.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA slid 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)