NEW YORK Nov 3 Shares of overseas companies traded in the United States rose on Thursday after a surprise rate cut from the European Central Bank and as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum on its euro zone membership.

The vote threatened last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and strengthen a euro zone rescue fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M300J]

Boosting risk appetite, the ECB cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent to tackle the euro zone's worsening debt crisis. [ID:nF9E7L601S]

Shares of European companies traded in New York posted strong gains, with banks leading gains. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA)(BNPQY.PK) rose 9.6 percent at $22.30, and ING ING.AS(ING.N)gained 11.4 percent at $8.63.

Both banks are among those ditching billions in euro zone government bonds in a move to cut their exposure to the region's troubled economies. [ID:nL5E7M32ND]

A stronger euro gave an extra boost to U.S. dollar-denominated stocks, because it makes them cheaper from a European perspective.

The euro rose against the greenback as optimism that Greece would ditch a referendum on its bailout package outweighed the ECB's rate cut.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR jumped 2.8 percent, while the broader BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs .BKADR added 2 percent.

By comparison, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.7 percent.

Overnight in China, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.16 percent to a six-week high after rising 1.4 percent on Wednesday.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 0.64 percent.

New York-traded stocks of Latin American companies .BKLA rose 0.68 percent, with declines in Brazilian banks capping gains.

ADRs of Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) (ITUB.N) fell 1.1 percent to $18.73 and Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) (BBD.N) dropped 0.5 percent to $18.09. (Editing by Leslie Adler)