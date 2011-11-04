NEW YORK Nov 4 Foreign shares traded in the United States fell on Friday as investors sold off European stocks due to growing uncertainties about region's bailout package.

Richer nations appeared to back away from a European Union plan to broaden funding for a euro zone bailout fund. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any of the Group of 20 leading economies had committed to participate in the euro zone bailout fund before a confidence vote in Greece's prime minister.

Further pressuring the market, a U.S. government report showed the economy added fewer jobs than expected in October, but a fall in the jobless rate to a six-month low and upward revisions to prior months' job gains pointed to underlying strength in the labor market. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR lost 1.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 1.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was down 1.8 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 5.4 percent to $38.81 and Credit Suisse (CS.N) shares lost 4.5 percent to $25.95.

New York-traded shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N) fell 2.2 percent to $11.74.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei share average rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, but U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor (TM.N) lost 0.6 percent to $64.99 and Honda Motor (HMC.N) fell 0.54 percent to $30.27.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 0.7 percent.