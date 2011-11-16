NEW YORK Nov 16 Foreign shares traded in the
United States fell on Wednesday on more signs that the euro
zone's debt crisis might be worsening.
Selling intensified in the final hour of trading after
rating agency Fitch warned that contagion in Europe poses a
risk to U.S. banks. For details see [ID:nWNA3730]
Earlier, Moody's cut ratings on various German public
sector banks, citing a lower likelihood of external support if
it were required.
Worries about growth weighed on sensitive sectors like
financials and materials.
U.S.-listed shares of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.N) fell
4.1 percent to $6.55. HSBC Holding ADR HBC.N fell 3.7 percent
to $38.44.
Barclays PLC (BCS.N) fell 3.4 percent to $10.67 and the
National Bank of Greece NBG.N fell 3.2 percent to 48 cents a
share.
Asian companies, which have been outperforming European
companies, were the day's worst performers after Japan's Nikkei
stock average lost nearly 1 percent.
Toyota Motor (TM.N) lost 0.6 percent to $63.54.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR fell 1.7 percent, in line with the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX that also fell 1.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR was
down 1.6 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS lost 1.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of
leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA lost 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by)