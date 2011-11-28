NEW YORK Nov 28 European bank stocks led a sharp rebound in overseas shares traded in the United States on Monday as the broad-based S&P 500 index hit an inflection point after seven straight days of selling.

The rally was sparked by a report in an Italian newspaper suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros. The IMF denied the report. For more, see: [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]

The S&P 500 in November erased almost two-thirds of its gains in October, which was its strongest month in 20 years. The index retraced 61.8 percent of that rally, a closely watched technical level.

"The regular weekend review of some 3,000 chart patterns reveals that there is very little in the way of short sale opportunity in the market," Carter Worth, a technical analyst at Oppenheimer & Co, wrote in a research note.

"Even more remarkable is the large number of stocks at "identifiable" buy junctures," he said. "The simple take-away is that the market -- despite the serious sell-off last week -- is actually in a position to move up, not down."

Among European bank shares, the Dutch bank ING (ING.N) jumped 11.8 percent to $7, while Deutsche Bank (DB.N) rose 8.8 percent to $35.18.

That helped the BNY Mellon index of European ADRs .BKEUR, which rose 3.9 percent, a move that was in line with the headline ADR index .BKADR, which rose 3.7 percent.

Germany and France also stepped up a drive to acquire powers to reject euro zone national budgets that breach European Union rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MS22H] and [ID:nN1E7AR0MR].

A big rally in commodity prices helped drive natural resource-related stocks. Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) jumped 3.6 percent to $22.70 and was a top-10 traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

Copper rallied to its highest in more than a week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was bid at $7,495, versus a close at $7,230 a tonne on Friday.

Asian ADRs were also big gainers on the day. The Nikkei .NK225 stock average rebounded from a 2-1/2 year low. In New York, Nomura Holdings (NMR.N) gained 4.2 percent to $3.08.

The BNY Mellon's index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS rose 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)