NEW YORK Dec 1 European shares traded in the
United States fell on Thursday, a day after gaining their most
in four months as analysts raised doubts about the outlook for
equity markets in a region heading into recession.
Equity markets around the world surged Wednesday after
central banks acted to add liquidity to a global financial
system reeling from Europe's debt crisis.
But analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast "notable downside in
equity markets over the next three months" in Europe and said
the outlook for markets in other regions was not much better
before Europe emerges from its debt crisis.
"The Euro-area economic and financial risks are likely to
remain centre-stage for now, and the battle between market
pressure and the potential policy reaction is likely to
intensify in the near term," said Goldman Sachs in a research
note.
The Bank of New York Mellon's index of leading European
ADRs .BKEUR fell 0.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon's headline overseas shares index .BKADR,
also dipped 0.5 percent. By comparison the broad-based S&P 500
index .SPX lost 0.2 percent.
European bank shares were the biggest losers, giving back
some of the hefty gains from the previous session.
Lloyds Bank (LYG.N) fell 5.8 percent to $1.46, Royal Bank
of Scotland (RBS.N) lost 3.4 percent to $6.48, while Credit
Suisse (CS.N) was off 2.2 percent to $23.67.
Asian shares were among the better performers as Beijing's
move Wednesday to cut bank reserve requirements offset worries
spawned by the first contraction in China's factory sector
since February 2009, according to Thursday data. For details,
see [ID:nL4E7N104V]
The BNY Mellon's index of leading Chinese ADRs .BKCN fell
0.1 percent. Helping the overall market, shares of Internet
search engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) rose 2.3 percent to $134.12.
