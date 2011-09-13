By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies advanced on Tuesday as fears of a default by Greece
ebbed on the belief a solution to the nation's debt crisis was
still possible.
After several days of selling, U.S.-traded shares of
European banks rebounded after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
sought to put a damper on talk of an imminent Greek default.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7KD1TR]
Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) jumped 7.3 percent to $32.09,
Barclays PLC (BCS.N) added 3.4 percent to $9.49 and Lloyds
Banking Group plc (LYG.N) gained 3.1 percent to $2.
Separately, BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) advanced 3.4 percent to
$18.91 after it categorically denied comments about its funding
attributed to an anonymous source in the Wall Street Journal
and described its U.S. dollar funding as solid and strong.
[IDnWEA4130] and [ID:nL5E7KD1GZ]
"What the market is telling you is that yesterday's action
was a little bit overblown," said Ken Polcari, managing
director at ICAP Equities in New York.
"The market does not completely believe the situation is as
bad as they were making it to be the last couple of days. So
they got beaten up fairly decently and now they are just
rallying back a little bit."
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 0.7 percent, putting it on track to snap
a three-day losing streak, and the BNY Mellon index of leading
European ADRs .BKEUR rose 0.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 1.1 percent, staging a rally from two-year lows hit in
morning trade, but a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs and
simmering fears of a Greek debt default kept gains in check.
[ID:nL5E7KD3BR]
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained
0.7 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs .BKLA shed 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)