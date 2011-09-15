NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Thursday after a plan was offered by global central banks to reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking system.

Major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up because of Europe's sovereign debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]

Adding to the optimism, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a joint statement in Paris and Berlin, urged Greek leaders to implement the terms of a bailout plan while saying they were determined to keep Greece in the euro zone. [nLDE78D090]

European bank shares traded in the U.S. rose with Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) up 5.7 percent to $34.71, Barclays PLC (BCS.N) up 2 percent to $10.06 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N adding 4.3 percent to $8.20.

But UBS AG (UBS.N) dropped 10.7 percent to $11.32 after the Swiss bank said a trader who had lost it around $2 billion in unauthorized deals had been arrested in London, where police were holding 31-year-old Kweku Adoboli. [ID:nL5E7KF0F1]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 1.6 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR advanced 1.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares climbed 2.1 percent to 932.16 points, the highest close in a week. [.EU]

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS gained 1.2 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA gained 1 percent.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)