NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies were little changed on Friday, with banks mostly higher as investors were increasingly optimistic that leaders are working to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares of ING Group (ING.N) gained 2.9 percent to $7.40 in New York, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) were up 1.5 percent at $10.36. Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) gained 2 percent to $25.99.

Swiss bank UBS (UBS.N) jumped 3.5 percent to $11.81, after falling sharply on Thursday when the bank said it had lost $2 billion due to unauthorized trades.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged EU finance ministers on Friday to leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis, and to start speaking with one voice, but there was no agreement on what steps to take. For details see [ID:nL3E7KG0KC].

It was the latest sign this week that leaders were stepping up efforts to try to tame market nerves over the debt crisis. Banks are seen among the most vulnerable to the crisis, especially if a default occurs.

On Thursday, a plan was offered by global central banks to reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking system.

Speculation in the European market that credit rating agency Moody's Investors Services could cut Italy's debt rating offset some of the upbeat news for financials.

Among other financial shares, South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group (SHG.N) gained 1.7 percent to $71.84.

Gold mining companies also gained as the precious metal's price rose. Spot gold XAU= was last up 1 percent at $1,806.50 an ounce.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AU.N) advanced 2 percent to $47.15, while shares of Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.N) rose 1.1 percent to $53.44.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR was down 0.1 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX was up 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR slipped 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 0.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)