NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies were little changed on Friday, with banks
mostly higher as investors were increasingly optimistic that
leaders are working to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Shares of ING Group (ING.N) gained 2.9 percent to $7.40 in
New York, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) were up 1.5 percent
at $10.36. Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) gained 2 percent to
$25.99.
Swiss bank UBS (UBS.N) jumped 3.5 percent to $11.81, after
falling sharply on Thursday when the bank said it had lost $2
billion due to unauthorized trades.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged EU finance
ministers on Friday to leverage their bailout fund to better
tackle the debt crisis, and to start speaking with one voice,
but there was no agreement on what steps to take.
It was the latest sign this week that leaders were stepping
up efforts to try to tame market nerves over the debt crisis.
Banks are seen among the most vulnerable to the crisis,
especially if a default occurs.
On Thursday, a plan was offered by global central banks to
reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking
system.
Speculation in the European market that credit rating
agency Moody's Investors Services could cut Italy's debt rating
offset some of the upbeat news for financials.
Among other financial shares, South Korea's Shinhan
Financial Group (SHG.N) gained 1.7 percent to $71.84.
Gold mining companies also gained as the precious metal's
price rose. Spot gold XAU= was last up 1 percent at $1,806.50
an ounce.
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AU.N) advanced 2 percent
to $47.15, while shares of Canada's Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.N)
rose 1.1 percent to $53.44.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR was down 0.1 percent while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX was up 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
slipped 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs .BKAS was up 0.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index
of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James
Dalgleish)