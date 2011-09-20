(Updates with more details, closing prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S.-listed shares of
European banks have been hit hard by selling over the past two
months, and investors are likely to remain cautious about
piling into that area soon.
The euro zone's debt crisis continues to unfold, and the
effect on European banks, which are seen having the biggest
exposure to the debt problems, is largely uncertain,
strategists said.
In the latest sign that some progress is being made in
efforts to contain the debt crisis, Greece on Tuesday promised
further cuts to its bloated public sector before a second
conference call with its international lenders, whom Athens
must persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next
month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KK0I3]
"Eventually we're going to see that some of these prices
are bargain prices," with European bank ADRs, said Bryant
Evans, who runs the all-ADR Cozad Asset Management
International Equity Income Portfolio for Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
But the situation is challenging for investors. "It's been
a little difficult getting my arms around exactly who is in the
most trouble and whose price is enough to make it attractive,"
he said.
However, non-European banks, which also have suffered some
big declines, may offer attractive buys for investors right
now, he and other strategists said.
Evans said he especially likes bank ADRs that pay a
dividend, including Bank of Montreal (BMO.N) and Chile's
Corpbanca BCA.N. investors should consider Latin American and
Canadian bank ADRs when seeking bargains, he said.
Bank of Montreal was down 0.5 percent at $58.71 on the day,
and down 10 percent since July 22, roughly when the recent U.S.
stock market slide began. Corpbanca shares rose 3 percent to
$20.25 on the day, but are down 12 percent since July 22.
Among other non-European bank ADRs, shares of Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.N) were up 0.5 percent at $47.29 on the day, but
down 15.1 percent since July 22. Shares of Brazil's Banco
Bradesco S.A. (BBD.N) closed down 0.8 percent at $16.41 on the
day and are down 14.7 percent since July 22.
By comparison, shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N), down 0.7
percent at $33 on the day, have lost about 40 percent since
July 22.
Likewise, shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N), down 0.7 percent
at $9.60 on the day, are off 38 percent since July 22.
"It's too soon to judge the investment merits of European
banks, but it's reasonable to think European governments will
not permit a financial collapse," said Charles Lieberman, chief
investment officer of Advisers Capital Management, LLC in
Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. "Adverse effects on non-European
banks should be relatively muted, so I'm more comfortable
investing in non-European banks, notably U.S."
While bank ADRs were mixed, the overall ADR market was
modestly higher.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR ended down 0.04 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
added 0.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS slipped 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA
dropped 0.9 percent.
