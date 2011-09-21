NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dropped 3 percent on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's policy statement underscored worries about the global economic outlook, driving down energy and other economically sensitive shares.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) declined 3.9 percent to end at $24.64 in New York, while shares of PetroChina (PTR.N) fell 4.7 percent to $115.98. Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP.N) were down 4.2 percent at $93.50.

The Fed, at the close of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, said in its policy statement that it would launch a $400 billion program to twist its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily toward longer-term securities. For details, see [ID:nS1E78J25W] It also said there were "significant downside risks" to the economy.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains and ended the day down. Brent for November delivery LCOc1 fell 18 cents a barrel to settle at $110.13. Gold prices also fell.

Mining companies also fell sharply on the statement. Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) dropped 4.8 percent to $71.96, while shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) tumbled 5.3 percent to $25.32.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.N) fell 4.3 percent to $31.74.

Analysts have been skeptical that the Fed's action will have much effect, given that interest rates are already ultra-low.

With the U.S. economy struggling to keep moving forward and the euro zone debt crisis still far from resolved, investors have feared the global economy could tip back into recession.

Banks were also among top declining ADRs. Barclays (BCS.N) fell 3.8 percent at $9.24.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR ended down 3.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 2.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR declined 3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 2.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA dropped 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)