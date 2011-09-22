By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 22
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday,
with energy and mining shares among the hardest hit by worries
the global economy could see another downturn.
Energy and mining shares, sensitive to signs of problems in
the economy, fell along with oil and metals prices on the
dismal outlook, a day after the Federal Reserve noted
"significant" risks.
Losses in ADRs for Latin America, whose economies have
benefitted strongly from the recent commodities price boom,
outpaced those in other regions. Shares of Peru's Compania de
Minas Buenaventura S.A. (BVN.N) dropped 11.6 percent to
$42.45.
Brent crude oil futures ended with their biggest one-day
percentage loss in six weeks on the Fed's outlook, along with
disappointing data from China. In London, ICE crude for
November delivery CLX1 settled at $105.49 a barrel, falling
$4.87, or 4.41 percent.
Shares of France's Total (TOT.N) slid 5.4 percent to $40.79
in New York, while sharees of Brazilian oil company Petrobras
(PBR.N) tumbled 7.8 percent to $22.71, while shares of
PetroChina (PTR.N) fell 3.5 percent to $111.98.
Mining companies also fell sharply. Shares of global miner
BHP Billiton (BHP.N) lost 7.2 percent to $66.76, while shares
of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) tumbled 7.4 percent to
$23.45.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.N) fell 6.2
percent to $29.77.4.
The benchmark December gold futures contract GCZ1 on New
York's COMEX fell $66.40, or 3.7 percent, to settle at
$1,741.70 an ounce. Copper prices also tumbled.
It was the second straight day of big ADR losses for those
sectors.
The Fed also on Wedneday announced a plan aimed at cutting
the cost of mortgages, corporate bonds and other kinds of
credit by buying long-term federal debt over the next nine
months, raising money for the purchases by selling holdings of
short-term debt.
Skeptics argue the Fed's action will have provide little
help, given that interest rates are already ultra-low.
The Fed's comments on the U.S. outlook were the latest
proof for investors that the economy will remain a worry for
the time being. Recent U.S. data has also suggested the economy
is struggling to keep momentum.
Adding to those worries, the euro zone debt crisis is still
far from resolved, also threatening the global outlook.
Also on Thursday, data showed a contraction in China's
manufacturing sector for the third straight month in September.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR slid 4.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX fell 3.8 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA
dropped 6.9 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
declined 3.9 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading
Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 4.4 percent.
