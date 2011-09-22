NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday, with energy and mining shares among the hardest hit by worries the global economy could see another downturn.

Energy and mining shares, sensitive to signs of problems in the economy, fell along with oil and metals prices on the dismal outlook, a day after the Federal Reserve noted "significant" risks.

Losses in ADRs for Latin America, whose economies have benefitted strongly from the recent commodities price boom, outpaced those in other regions. Shares of Peru's Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. (BVN.N) dropped 11.6 percent to $42.45.

Brent crude oil futures ended with their biggest one-day percentage loss in six weeks on the Fed's outlook, along with disappointing data from China. In London, ICE crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $105.49 a barrel, falling $4.87, or 4.41 percent.

Shares of France's Total (TOT.N) slid 5.4 percent to $40.79 in New York, while sharees of Brazilian oil company Petrobras (PBR.N) tumbled 7.8 percent to $22.71, while shares of PetroChina (PTR.N) fell 3.5 percent to $111.98.

Mining companies also fell sharply. Shares of global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.N) lost 7.2 percent to $66.76, while shares of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N) tumbled 7.4 percent to $23.45.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.N) fell 6.2 percent to $29.77.4.

The benchmark December gold futures contract GCZ1 on New York's COMEX fell $66.40, or 3.7 percent, to settle at $1,741.70 an ounce. Copper prices also tumbled.

It was the second straight day of big ADR losses for those sectors.

The Fed also on Wedneday announced a plan aimed at cutting the cost of mortgages, corporate bonds and other kinds of credit by buying long-term federal debt over the next nine months, raising money for the purchases by selling holdings of short-term debt.

Skeptics argue the Fed's action will have provide little help, given that interest rates are already ultra-low.

The Fed's comments on the U.S. outlook were the latest proof for investors that the economy will remain a worry for the time being. Recent U.S. data has also suggested the economy is struggling to keep momentum.

Adding to those worries, the euro zone debt crisis is still far from resolved, also threatening the global outlook.

Also on Thursday, data showed a contraction in China's manufacturing sector for the third straight month in September. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KM0C9]

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR slid 4.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 3.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA dropped 6.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR declined 3.9 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS fell 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch;Editing by Andrew Hay )