By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S.-listed shares of
European banks rose on Friday, helped by optimism about
further measures to ease the euro-zone debt crisis.
Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) gained 5.9 percent to
$31.34 in New York, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) rose 6.2
percent to $9.08 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N jumped 7
percent to $7.90, even as shares of the National Bank of
Greece NBG.N fell 4.3 percent to just 79.5 cents.
Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) gained 3.3 percent to
$23.72, and shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) advanced
4.5 percent to $2.07.
Most of the shares have been hit hard in recent weeks, as
investors have focused on how leaders will handle the growing
EU debt problems.
Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of
20 major economies began on Thursday in Washington and
investors are watching for comments that could ease worries
about the debt crisis. For details see [nL5E7KN1X2].
Traders in Europe cited market talk about help from the
French government with some form of capital injection to
bolster the banks' balance sheets.
Last week, a plan was offered by global central banks to
reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European
banking system. It was among recent signs that policy-makers
are boosting efforts to contain the debt crisis, with a
possible Greek default among top concerns.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 1.3 percent, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX gained 0.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
.BKLA advanced 1.6 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR
rose 1.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs .BKAS added 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)