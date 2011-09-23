NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S.-listed shares of European banks rose on Friday, helped by optimism about further measures to ease the euro-zone debt crisis.

Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB.N) gained 5.9 percent to $31.34 in New York, while shares of Barclays (BCS.N) rose 6.2 percent to $9.08 and Spain's Banco Santander STD.N jumped 7 percent to $7.90, even as shares of the National Bank of Greece NBG.N fell 4.3 percent to just 79.5 cents.

Shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) gained 3.3 percent to $23.72, and shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LYG.N) advanced 4.5 percent to $2.07.

Most of the shares have been hit hard in recent weeks, as investors have focused on how leaders will handle the growing EU debt problems.

Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 major economies began on Thursday in Washington and investors are watching for comments that could ease worries about the debt crisis. For details see [nL5E7KN1X2].

Traders in Europe cited market talk about help from the French government with some form of capital injection to bolster the banks' balance sheets.

Last week, a plan was offered by global central banks to reintroduce dollar liquidity into the strained European banking system. It was among recent signs that policy-makers are boosting efforts to contain the debt crisis, with a possible Greek default among top concerns.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR rose 1.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX gained 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs .BKLA advanced 1.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs .BKEUR rose 1.2 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs .BKAS added 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)