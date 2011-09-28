NEW YORK, Sept 28 European shares traded in the United States came under pressure on Wednesday after news that Spain, Italy and France were extending short-selling bans, highlighting the regulatory risks that investors face.

The Italian and French bans will remain until Nov. 11, while the Spanish curbs would remain until market conditions changed, the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement.

Investors have criticized the bans, which are designed to ease selling pressure in equity markets. They say it does not achieve its goals and prevents legitimate hedging activity.

"When people see that, they see the transaction tax getting a lot of play. It's a bit of a psychological negative," said Nick Kalivas, a senior analyst at MF Global in Chicago.

Traders said Europe's banks have fallen sharply since the short-selling ban was implemented.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European American Depositary Receipts .BKEUR fell 2 percent while the European STOXX 50 .STOXX50E closed down 0.8 percent in the early afternoon.

Spain's Banco Santander STD.N fell 3.2 percent to $7.91, while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.N) fell 4.2 percent to $8.04.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 1.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX lost 2.1 percent.

Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's debt crisis.

That was mirrored in overseas commodity stocks, such as Brazilian miner Vale (VALE.N), which fell 1.7 percent to $24.16, and BHP Billiton (BBL.N), which lost 4.4 percent to $54.86

Chinese shares fell sharply amid fears of a hard landing in the world's third-largest economy. The BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese American Depositary Receipts .BKEUR fell 2.8 percent. China Mobile (CHL.N) fell 2.9 percent to $48.54.