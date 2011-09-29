By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Chinese shares traded in the
United States took a pounding on Thursday after news the U.S.
Department of Justice was investigating accounting
irregularities at Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock
exchanges.
In an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, Robert
Khuzami, director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, revealed that a number of federal
prosecutors around the country are looking into the issue.
He declined to elaborate on which Chinese companies or
auditors the Justice Department may be targeting but shares of
many companies fell sharply after the interview.
The Nasdaq-traded Chinese Internet search engine Baidu
(BIDU.O) , very popular with U.S. investors as a play of the
nascent Chinese consumer society, fell 9.2 percent at $110.29
and dragged down the wider index.
Kevin Kruszenski, head of listed trading at KeyBanc
Capital Markets in Cleveland, said the news was a negative for
sentiment at a time when markets were already experiencing high
levels of uncertainty and volatility.
"That's not good news," he said. "It's accounting related,
it's Chinese related. The relations between the two countries
are tepid at best (and) you put this on the table during this
period of time."
The BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese American Depositary
Receipts .BKCN fell 0.5 percent, bucking gains in the wider
market.
Concerns have also been mounting about a slowdown in the
Chinese economy, the third largest in the world. The local
benchmark index fell to a 15-month low in Thursday.
Elsewhere, European bank stocks rose on optimism banks may
be spared the worst case scenario in Europe's debt crisis after
German lawmakers approved a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund.
German deputies rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to
approve a stronger euro-zone bailout fund in a vote before the
European Banks climbed sharply across the board. Spain's
Banco Santander STD.N rose 6.3 percent to $8.14, ING Bank
(ING.N) jumped 10.3 percent to $7.78, while Credit Suisse
(CS.N) rose 7.5 percent to $27.98.
The gains were a ray of light in a sector battered this
year by fears Greece would default on its debt, saddling
creditor banks with huge losses.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European American
Depositary Receipts .BKEUR jumped 2.3 percent while the
European STOXX 50 .STOXX50E rose 1.6 percent.
U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session as
stronger-than-expected labor market data and the German
approval of a beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of
the worst fears hanging over the market.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts .BKADR rose 1.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX rose 0.8 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department said initial applications for
unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week. For
